Few things get the attention of consumers quicker than getting a “rebate.” When people hear these words, there’s something in the human psyche that triggers sudden smiles – which explains why there are at least 81,000 happy MDX customers.

That’s the number of customers who signed up this year for the extremely popular Frequent Driver Rewards Program operated by MDX.

The toll-rebate program concept is smart, simple, and a big success. With a goal of distributing savings from operational efficiencies of the agency to MDX customers that qualify, drivers of expressways were invited to register starting in January to earn a reward check through the Rewards Program. To qualify, customers need a SunPass account in good standing, spend at least $100 a year on MDX tolls, and they needed to register for the program before March 31, 2017.

“The 2017 program was so popular in the community that within the first 24 hours alone, more than 12,000 customers signed up,” said Louis Martinez, Chairman of MDX. “And it continued to grow from there.”

By the end of the first week, MDX experienced an enrollment of 36,000 customers; 65,000 within the first month; and then over 80,000 customers by the close of the registration period. Those customers represent more than 140,000 transponders, since customer accounts include businesses and families with multiple transponders.

“A total of 140,000 transponders is indicative of a highly popular and successful program,” Martinez added. The Rewards Program only applies to MDX roads, which includes SR 112/Airport Expressway, SR 836/Dolphin Expressway, SR 874/Don Shula Expressway, SR 878/Snapper Creek Expressway, and SR 924/Gratigny Parkway.

This is the third year of the successful program which, during its first two years, refunded almost one-third of tolls paid by program members who expended at least $100 annually – that’s less than $1.93 weekly on any of the local MDX expressways.

Another program developed by the MDX Board of Directors, which is directly linked to the popular MDX Frequent Driver Rewards Program, is the Multi-Axle Program. MDX worked with the largest local freight carriers and the shipping industry to develop its multi-axle truck policy, which caps tolls at three-axles.

According to Martinez, this means that all cargo containers traveling the MDX system to access the Port of Miami, Doral, or Miami International Airport, utilize the Miami-Dade expressways for free, since only the tractor trailer rig actually pays a toll.

“This is another local program that recognizes the importance of freight and commerce in Miami and encourages truckers to utilize MDX expressways to access the new PortMiami Tunnel, instead of utilizing the local streets,” he said.

MDX does not receive any federal, state, or local tax subsidies and is financed solely through its toll revenues, so the Agency’s Board of Directors view the refunding of efficiencies realized on an annual basis directly to the toll payer as its fiduciary obligation to its customers.

“It’s an approach that all public or government agencies should aspire to do,” Martinez said.