Residents turn out for Commissioner Jordan’s Movie Night

By: Miami-Dade County News Releases |November 21, 2017

Commissioner Barbara Jordan with Madie Ives K-8 Preparatory Academy Principal Deborah Johnson-Brinson and movie goers at Movie Night. (Photos by Ryan Holloway / Miami-Dade County)

Commissioner Barbara Jordan with Madie Ives K-8 Preparatory Academy Principal Deborah Johnson-Brinson and movie goers at Movie Night.
(Photos by Ryan Holloway / Miami-Dade County)

Dozens of northwest Miami-Dade children and adults turned out to see the 3D animated film “The Peanuts Movie” at Miami-Dade County Commissioner Barbara Jordan’s November 17 movie night event at Madie Ives K-8 Preparatory Academy.

Moviegoers were treated to free hot dogs, popcorn, chips and beverages.

Movie Night is one of Commissioner Jordan’s signature events, which take place at different locations throughout District 1.

For upcoming events in District 1, contact Commissioner Jordan’s office at (305) 474-3011.

