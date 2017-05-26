This slideshow requires JavaScript.

William H. Turner Technical Arts High School and St. Mary’s Cathedral Middle School were the big winners of Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jean Monestime’s Sixth Annual Haitian History Bee Championship held on May 24 at the Stephen P. Clark Center in downtown Miami.

The two schools each won the top spot in their respective categories. Steeve Louis and Emmanuel Sanon competed on behalf of William H. Turner Technical Arts High School while St. Mary’s Cathedral Middle School was represented by Christina Fils and Armstrong Theophile. In second place, Rolaindjy Desir and Bastien Gaelle represented Miami Edison High School while Madelinne Muralles and Maya Jean-Bazile represented St. Mary’s Cathedral Middle School. In addition to trophies, each of the winners received a Galaxy Tablet, courtesy of the Miami Dolphins Foundation.

The young contestants spent two hours facing off with their peers on questions regarding Haitian history.

“This annual event is a great way for young people to get excited about learning Haiti’s fascinating history and its impact on our hemisphere and the world,” Commissioner Monestime said. “They all did an outstanding job.”