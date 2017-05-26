Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Winners of the Sixth Annual Haitian History Bee

By: Community News |May 26, 2017

Commissioner Monestime congratulates the winners of the Sixth Annual Haitian History Bee. Pictured at left are Mecca Marcelin, Master of Ceremony, Ragaston Paul, Executive Director of SONS of Little Haiti, Prof. Jean Claude Exulien, Historian, Steeve Louis, Emmanuel Sanon from William H. Turner Technical Arts High School and Christina Fils, Armstrong Theophile from St. Mary’s Cathedral Middle School with Commissioner Jean Monestime, District 2 and Commissioner Dennis C. Moss, District 9. (Photo by Armando Rodriguez / Miami-Dade County)

Commissioner Monestime congratulates the winners of the Sixth Annual Haitian History Bee. Pictured at left are Mecca Marcelin, Master of Ceremony, Ragaston Paul, Executive Director of SONS of Little Haiti, Prof. Jean Claude Exulien, Historian, Steeve Louis, Emmanuel Sanon from William H. Turner Technical Arts High School and Christina Fils, Armstrong Theophile from St. Mary’s Cathedral Middle School with Commissioner Jean Monestime, District 2 and Commissioner Dennis C. Moss, District 9.
(Photo by Armando Rodriguez / Miami-Dade County)

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

William H. Turner Technical Arts High School and St. Mary’s Cathedral Middle School were the big winners of Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jean Monestime’s Sixth Annual Haitian History Bee Championship held on May 24 at the Stephen P. Clark Center in downtown Miami.

The two schools each won the top spot in their respective categories. Steeve Louis and Emmanuel Sanon competed on behalf of William H. Turner Technical Arts High School while St. Mary’s Cathedral Middle School was represented by Christina Fils and Armstrong Theophile. In second place, Rolaindjy Desir and Bastien Gaelle represented Miami Edison High School while Madelinne Muralles and Maya Jean-Bazile represented St. Mary’s Cathedral Middle School. In addition to trophies, each of the winners received a Galaxy Tablet, courtesy of the Miami Dolphins Foundation.

The young contestants spent two hours facing off with their peers on questions regarding Haitian history.

“This annual event is a great way for young people to get excited about learning Haiti’s fascinating history and its impact on our hemisphere and the world,” Commissioner Monestime said. “They all did an outstanding job.”

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Print Friendly

Be the first to comment on "Winners of the Sixth Annual Haitian History Bee"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*