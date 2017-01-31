The Academy of Legal and Public Affairs at Coral Reef Senior High has recognize the Students of the Month for November and December, selected for their excellent contributions of service to the Academy and the Florida Public Service Association (FPSA). The students, pictured with principal Thomas Ennis (left), are (r-l) Joshua DeFreitas, Helena Brito, Alyssa Martinez, Daniela Rodriguez and Jessica Rivera.

