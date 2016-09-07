The Miami Children’s Museum (MCM), 980 MacArthur Causeway on Watson Island, once again is bringing Halloween’s most fun event to South Florida. It’s the fantastic Not So Scary Family Halloween Bash on Sunday, Oct. 16, from 1 to 6 p.m.

Early Bird tickets for this fun family event are on sale now through Sept. 9 for $40 at mcmhalloween.com. Advanced tickets will be available for on Sept. 10 for $45 until Oct. 10 and then the final price of $50 will be set through the event on Oct. 16.

This event will be your child’s highlight of the costume season. Your little goblins will trick or treat around the museum’s galleries, brave the Haunted House, test their knowledge in the Mad Scientist Lab and create crazed crafts. All proceeds raised for the event will support MCM’s educational programs.

For questions contact the museum at 305-373-KIDS (5437) or visit www.miamichildrensmuseum.org.