Hilarious comedy now on stage at Palmer Trinity, ‘You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown’

Good Grief! The award winning Palmer Trinity School Theatre Department presents the fun-filled family musical, You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown, Thursday, Friday, and twice on Saturday at the Palmetto Bay school campus at 8001 SW 184 Street.

Based on the beloved comic strip and characters created by Charles Schulz, join Charlie, Snoopy, Linus, Lucy and the rest of the Peanuts gang as they travel through colorful vignettes about security blankets, kite flying, sports and love infatuations – all the while searching for acceptance and finding friendship. Whether you’re keen to fly with the Red Baron, play a Beethoven sonata, or hit a home run, this happy family musical is filled with fun and laughs.

“We are incredibly excited to bring the iconic Peanut’s characters to life,” says Palmer Sophomore Owen Reynolds who plays Charlie Brown in the production. “The show is filled with great live music and lots of laughs so we hope everyone will come out and enjoy all of the crazy fun.”

Luna Karshis, who plays Lucy, added, “Our cast, crew, and drama teacher, Mr. Stoddard, have worked hard to make this a show that the entire family can enjoy. We hope everyone will bring their family and friends for what will be a fun night.”

Performances will take place on the Palmer Trinity School campus: Thursday, April 12th at 4 p.m.; Friday, April 13th at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 14th at 1 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for children and senior citizens, and $5 for PTS students. Tickets may be purchased by stopping by the Palmer Trinity Campus Store.

Call the Box Office line at 305-259-1121 for information, or visit https://www.palmertrinity.org/page/arts/performing-arts/theatre