Ocean trash is a serious pollution problem that affects the health of people, wildlife and local economies. Join the world’s largest volunteer effort for our ocean and waterways by participating in the 2016 International Coastal Cleanup.

Groups, families, or individuals can join the International Coastal Cleanup Day at the Deering Estate on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to noon. Help make a difference and make our planet a cleaner and safer place.

Whether you are a non-profit group or a local family, you can play a role in helping cleanup the environment. Garbage bags, data collection cards, and a giveaway goodie bag will be provided. For more information on what to bring and to RSVP, please visit the Deering Estate’s Volunteer Cleanup page at volunteercleanup.org.

More than 18 million pounds of trash was collected by nearly 800,000 volunteers during the 2015 International Coastal Cleanup, and 17,500 pounds of marine debris was collected from 31 miles of coastline in Miami-Dade County.

By volunteering at the International Coastal Cleanup, you will be actively participating in a global citizen science project, not only by removing marine debris, but by cataloguing and tallying what you find using the Ocean Conservancy’s data collection cards or Clean Swell App. The resulting item-by-item, location-by-location Ocean Trash Index that Ocean Conservancy compiles each year provides the only global snapshot of the marine debris littering coasts and waterways around the world.