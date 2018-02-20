Morris & Reynolds Insurance hosts National Benefit Advisors Network Conference

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Bob and Juli Reynolds, owners of Miami-based Morris & Reynolds Insurance recently hosted America’s top employee benefit professionals as part of the National Benefit Advisors Network’s (BAN) 2018 Educational Conference held at the Hyatt Regency Miami Convention Center.

This year’s conference marked the first time that BAN has held its meeting in Florida and, by all accounts, was considered “a smashing success.” The prestigious event had record attendance consisting of about 500 industry leading professionals who gathered to learn and share ideas related to the rapidly evolving world of employee benefits.

Following a lively video showcasing Miami’s top attractions, the conference kicked off with a welcome address by the Reynolds’ team, presented in both English and Spanish, touting the South Florida region as a wonderful place to live, work, and play.

BAN Executive Director Perry Braun summed up the experience by saying, “Attendees who came from 35 states across America all had very complimentary comments about Miami, its hotels, restaurants, and especially the people they met. What makes these events special is the opportunity to experience the people and cultures of a city – and the people of Miami were wonderful.”

The Benefit Advisors Network is comprised of 85 of America’s largest, leading, independent employee benefits brokers, known as Smart Partners, that collectively place nearly $20 Billion in employee benefits coverage premiums each year for their clients while insuring millions of people across the U. S.

Carefully selected from among the most prestigious and progressive firms in the U.S., each BAN member is a recognized expert in their marketplace, with decades of experience in the field of employee benefits. The conference’s many seminars covered a wide range of topics such as benefits administration technology, client care, regulatory compliance, captive insurance, referenced-based pricing, and emerging legal topics.

BAN members such as Morris & Reynolds offer a unique collection of curated products and services to their clients including popular monthly compliance webinars, unique insurance company relationships and pricing, timely newsletters and alerts, as well as expert advice from BAN’s international benefits law firm and Compliance Director.

“Providing our clients with state of the art answers and solutions in the increasingly complex world of insurance and benefits is very important to my entire team, and being a BAN member is an example of how we truly set our agency apart from our peers,” said Bob Reynolds, President & CEO of Morris & Reynolds Insurance.

BAN members leverage their expertise to help their clients control costs, navigate the cumbersome world of benefits’ compliance, and implement industry leading solutions related to benefits administration technology, ERISA, benchmarking, payroll processing, and communications.

Juli Reynolds, Executive Vice President of Morris & Reynolds enthusiastically noted how the satisfying the three-day event was for attendees. “We were proud to show off South Florida to our colleagues and are excited to share so many new ideas and solutions with our clients.

“The world of employee benefits and insurance is changing so rapidly but the conference and our BAN collaboration seres to help us provide our clients with solutions they simply can’t find anywhere else,” she continued, “and we are proud to be a resource to them on such important topics.”

The Reynolds family has been in the insurance profession in Miami since 1910 and has owned its independent agency, Morris & Reynolds Insurance, since 1950.

For information on the Benefit Advisors Network and Morris & Reynolds Insurance, call 305-238-1000 or visit www.morrisandreynolds.com.