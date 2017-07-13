New location for Gold & Carat Exchange at a popular crossroads in The Falls

Like a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, the new location of Gold & Carat Exchange is nearly as irresistible at a busy crossroads at The Falls.

The long-time retailer of jewelry, gems, and precious metals recently moved into a space that is located at one of the hottest pedestrian spots at the mall – mid way between the Regal Cinema and Bloomingdale’s, directly beside the highly popular Apple Store.

“We saw the opportunity to relocate and give our customers a better atmosphere and updated design with a modern look,” said co-founder Luis Junco. “And it was the right decision. As shoppers come walking around the bend from the Apple store, they can’t miss our signage –and just about walk right in the front door.”

And if the location isn’t reason enough, certainly Gold & Carat’s time-tested reputation for providing friendly professional service is what attracts new and return customers.

The Rhode Island-based jewelry store chain took its talents to the new store in The Falls in late May. They have three stores in Miami: at The Falls, London Square, and Carter Square. In New England, they operate in Warwick, R.I.; and in Swansea and Dartmouth, Mass.

The company specializes in diamond, gold, silver and platinum jewelry, engagement rings, wedding bands, estate jewelry, and jewelry/watch repair. They also perform professional jewelry cleaning at no charge – and its actually quite an exciting procedure to see as sterile steam blasts from a small jet to remove dulling stains on jewelry caused by every day wear. (See video: https://www.facebook.com/Communitynewspapers/videos/10155251530422557/)

Gold and Carat Exchange also has other specialties unique to its business model: design your own jewelry and our exciting “TradeIn/TradeUp”option, also known as TITU.

“People with unwanted jewelry bring in their pieces, we take a look, and in most cases we offer a 50 percent bonus on the cash value when they TITU, to purchase something new,” said Junco’s business partner and co-founder Edwin Carrion. “You don’t necessarily need cash to pay and that allows people to reach a bit higher than what they may normally afford.”

In addition to TITU, they also encourage customers to repurpose their old or broken jewelry – and transform it into something new.

While in-store and online design-your-own-jewelry plans are very popular, Junco credits his outstanding personal service and tremendous values as the biggest attraction for customers in every budget.

“We pay the highest prices for diamonds and precious metals,” said Junco. “We buy and service all types of watches such as Rolex, Cartier, Patek Philippe, and more. We are also a professional full service jewelry repair shop.”

Junco, a former U.S. Marine, along with Carrion founded Gold & Carat Exchange in 2008 after returning from duty as U.S. Marine Security Guards at the American Embassy in Moscow, where they began buying and selling gold from overseas. After retiring from the military, they continued their friendship and launched Gold & Carat Exchange.

“We separate ourselves from the competition is by providing amazing personal customer service,” said Carrion. “But we also are known for our unbeatable prices and value.”

Visit the new Gold & Carat Exchange store at 8888 SW 136th Street, The Falls (Suite 386), Miami, Fla., 33176. For information, visit www.goldandcarat.com.