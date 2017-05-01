Gospel music will take center stage as Old Cutler Presbyterian Church (OCPC) presents “Total Praise”, a concert celebrating a true, original American art form. The FREE concert will take place Sunday, May 7th at 5:00 PM at 14401 Old Cutler Road, Cutler Bay, Florida. The sanctuary will be rocking as the Celebration Choir, Praise Band, instrumentalists and special guests perform inspirational, powerful songs of worship and praise.

“This concert will celebrate the rich history and diverse genres of gospel music, from Southern Gospel and bluegrass to Urban Gospel,” says Mrs. Jamie Perez Sutta, Director of Music at OCPC.

Joining the OCPC Celebration Choir and Praise Band will be a number of special guest singers and musicians from all across Miami, including well-known South Florida gospel artist, Francine Ealey Murphy. Song selections will include the music of Grammy-winning gospel composer and choir director, Kirk Franklin (Brighter Day and Now Behold the Lamb); acclaimed Southern Gospel songwriters and performers, Bill and Gloria Gaither (The Old Rugged Cross Made The Difference); musician, pianist and arranger, Edwin Hawkins (Oh Happy Day); and singer/songwriter, Todd Dulaney (Victory Belongs To Jesus). Other musical numbers will include: Incredible God, I’ll Fly Away Medley, America the Beautiful, Total Praise, and Down in the River to Pray.

This concert is free and open to the public. For more information and directions, please visit www.ocpc.org or call 305-238-8121.

