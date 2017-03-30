Seven outstanding Miamians recently were inducted into the Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) Alumni Hall of Fame for exemplifying the best of human achievement.

Nilo Cruz, Alina Falcón, Michael Spring, Ivan Yaeger, Arva Parks, Garth Reeves and Larry Little join the ranks of great alumni who reflect the rich history of Miami-Dade’s schools.

These alumni were selected through a rigorous nomination and judging process. Honorees were chosen in each of six established categories:

• Arts & Entertainment – Nilo Cruz, a graduate of Miami Senior High, is a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright.

• Business – Alina Falcón, a graduate of Miami Killian Senior High, is the executive vice president of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises and plans all the FIFA World Cup programming.

• Public Service – Michael Spring, a graduate of Miami Edison Senior High, has served the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs for nearly 30 years helping to build Miami-Dade’s cultural community into a more than $1 billion annual industry.

• Singular Achievement – Arva Moore Parks, a graduate of Miami Edison Senior High, is known as Miami’s premier historian and preservationist who keeps alive and reveals the city’s historic secrets.

• Singular Achievement – Garth Reeves Sr., a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School, was prominent in America’s civil rights movement and has left a profound mark on South Florida and its media history through his work in newspaper publishing.

• Sports – Larry Little, a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School, was called the best NFL pulling guard and a real inspiration for his performance on the gridiron and also for his influence on younger players. Little, a Pro Hall of Famer now is an academic advisor for M-DCPS and respected for his philanthropic work through his foundation.

• Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics – Ivan Yaeger, a graduate of Miami Central Senior High, is an entrepreneur, CEO and inventor of a bionic arm, a sophisticated, prosthetic limb that has earned numerous engineering awards.

For more information, contact the Office of Community Engagement at 305-995-1265.