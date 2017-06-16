Butterfly Walks scheduled this summer at the Deering Estate

Nature lovers of all ages and expertise levels can help local chapters of the North American Butterfly Association (NABA) take their annual census counts at nature centers and wildlife preserves.

This summer explore the Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72 Ave., in search of the Ruddy Daggerwing, Dina Yellow, Atala Butterfly and more. Butterfly Walks are offered on Saturdays — June 24, July 22, Aug. 26 and Sept. 23 — from 11 a.m. to noon at the Deering Estate. Butterfly Walks are free with estate admission of $12 for adults and $7 for children (ages 4-14).

Other butterfly programs include:

Mayor’s Monarch Pledge — In May 2016, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez took the National Wildlife Federation’s Mayors’ Monarch Pledge signifying the commitment of Miami-Dade County and Miami-Dade Parks to take specific actions to help the monarch and other pollinators.

Native Butterfly Garden — The Native Butterfly Garden at the Deering Estate was created by Girl Scout Troop 10 as its Silver Award Project.

Throughout the year, volunteers from HandsOn Miami help maintain the butterfly garden and remove unwanted exotic plants. Join HandsOn Miami members as they work on the Butterfly Garden on Saturday, July 22, and Saturday, Sept. 23.

FWC Wings Over Florida program — The Wings Over Florida program awards full color certificates at six achievement levels to butterfly watchers who report their life lists to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail. This program is a free service to residents and non-residents.