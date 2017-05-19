The Miami-Dade County Mosquito Control and Habitat Management Division has maintained a comprehensive year-round program of mosquito monitoring and inspections, adulticide and larvicide treatments, and public outreach efforts.

The “Drain and Cover: Fight The Bite” campaign has blanketed Miami-Dade with preventive tips in English, Spanish, and Creole, utilizing print, TV, outdoor, web and radio media to educate residents. Now, a series of workshops is helping further drive the message home, just in time for the rainy season, which is typically peak time for mosquitos.

“I have pledged to make all resources available to help keep us safe from the threat of mosquito-borne illnesses, and this series is but another example of our commitment to mosquito control outreach and education,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez. “We strongly encourage everyone to attend and get informed ahead of the coming summer months, which is typically the most active time for mosquitos.”

At the workshops, department representatives will share the history of mosquito control in Miami-Dade County, discuss the main mosquito species found in the area, offer a look at county mosquito control initiatives, and most importantly talk about how residents can limit the ways in which mosquitoes breed and thrive. Staffers also will talk at length about protective measures, take questions and distribute take-home literature.

The series concludes at the end of June.

Here are some of the remaining planned area workshop locations, dates and times:

Pinecrest Branch Library, 5835 SW 111 St, May 24, 6-7 p.m..;

West Kendall Regional Library, 10201 Hammocks Blvd., May 30, 6-7 p.m.;

Cutler Bay Town Hall Council Chambers, 10720 Caribbean Blvd. June 15, 6-7 p.m., and

Coral Reef Branch Library, 9211 Coral Reef Dr., June 24, 2-3 p.m.

Each event is open free to residents of all ages. To RSVP, send email to DSWM@miamidade.gov. For more information about Miami-Dade County’s Mosquito Control program, and to access tips for combating mosquitos, visit www.miamidade.gov/mosquito or call 3-1-1.