Just in time for summer, Miami Dade College (MDC) will host the Learning Resources Summer Film Festival.

The college-wide film festival will feature a diverse and exciting schedule of movies all summer long, ranging from animation, 1980s favorites, and music, as well as documentaries on climate change.

This is the fourth film festival hosted by the Learning Resources Department. Previous years included the Welcome to Miami Summer Film Festival and the Shakespeare and Snacks! Summer Film Festival, which garnered city-wide attention with its celebration of the classic playwright’s 450th birthday.

All films and snacks are free to students, staff, and faculty. Members of the community also are invited.

The schedule for area campuses is as follows:

Kendall Campus, Room 2120, at noon, to celebrate Kendall Campus’ 50th anniversary, music movie screening from each decade.

June 28 — A Hard Day’s Night, the 1960s;

July 5 — Gimme Shelter, the 1970s;

July 12 — This is Spinal Tap, the 1980s;

July 19 — Live at the Paramount, the 1990s;

July 26 — 8 Mile, the 2000s,and

Aug. 2 — Frozen, the 2010s.

Wolfson Campus, Theme: Animation, in collaboration with MAGIC, Miami Animation and Gaming International Complex, Room 8106, at 3 p.m.

June 12 — The Croods;

June 13 — Ratatouille;

June 14 — The Lego Movie;

June 15 — Spirited Away;

June 16 — Toy Story 3;

June 19 — Finding Dory;

June 20 — Train Your Dragon 2;

June 21 — Kubo and the Two Strings;

June 22 — Despicable Me;

June 23 — The Lion King;

June 26 — Frozen;

June 27 — Coraline;

June 28 — Beauty and the Beast;

June 29 — Song of the Sea;

June 30 — Rango;

July 10 — Shaun of the Sheep;

July 11 — Shark Tale;

July 12 — Stuart Little;

July 13 — Paddington, and

July 14 — Zootopia.

To view the entire film schedule, check the Learning Resources Facebook page and RSVP at www.facebook.com/MDCLearningResources.