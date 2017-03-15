Miami-Dade County Animal Services (Animal Services) received a $25,000 grant from Florida Animal Friends to offer low-income residents free spay and neuter services for cats and dogs for a limited time at the Pet Adoption and Protection Center, 3599 NW 79 Ave. in Doral, and at the Homestead Community Spay/Neuter Clinic, 1034 NE Eighth St. in Homestead.

The free surgeries will be available until the funds are exhausted.

The grant funds will enable Animal Services to spay or neuter approximately 500 dogs and cats free of charge for Miami-Dade County pet owners who meet the income eligibility requirements. Eligible low-income residents include those on government assistance such as food stamps; Medicaid or Women, Infants, and Children (WIC); Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).

To qualify, a card or letter showing proof of eligibility must be issued in the pet owner’s name and presented at the time of surgery. Spay or neuter surgeries are by appointment only. Appointments can be scheduled online at www.miamidade.gov/animals/ or by calling 3-1-1. Pets without a current rabies vaccine will be vaccinated at the time of surgery at no fee. The licensing fee of $5 for dogs will still apply and will be required at the time of surgery for dogs not currently licensed. There is no limit to the number of pets per household that may be presented for surgery.

“This grant allows us to offer pet owners of low-income spay and neuter services without causing any financial hardship,” said Alex Muñoz, director of Animal Services. “Spaying and neutering helps in our life-saving efforts to reduce the number of unwanted and abandoned pets in our community.”

The grant is paid for from sales of the Florida Animal Friend specialty license plate. The plate costs an extra $25, of which proceeds go to Florida Animal Friends. The purchase and annual renewal of each license plate funds spay and neuter programs with the goal of increasing the number of alteration surgeries conducted at non-profit and municipal agencies across Florida. An increase in the number of these surgeries greatly reduces pet overpopulation and ultimately saves the lives of countless homeless cats and dogs.

For more information, visit animals.miamidade.gov or call 3-1-1.