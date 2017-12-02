New ‘Holiday Lights & Dine’ event scheduled on Dec. 9 at Village Hall

The Village of Palmetto Bay is scheduling a special holiday event for the first time. The family-friendly celebration is set for Saturday, Dec. 9, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., at Village Hall, 9705 E. Hibiscus St.

“Palmetto Bay hopes to make this holiday season extra special for little ones and adults alike with our ‘Holiday Lights & Dine’ event,” said Olga Cadaval, village communications director.

“For the first time, Palmetto Bay brings dinner and a kid-friendly, Disney-inspired live show along with the magic of holiday lights and displays to Village Hall.

“Enjoy a served buffet dinner for adults with special menu items for kids, Christmas carolers, live music courtesy of Councilman David Singer, and lots of oversized holiday decor and lighting,” Cadaval added. “Plus, meet the show characters and enjoy the lighting of our Christmas tree.”

Tickets for the event are $10 for adults. Children ages 12 and under are free. Tickets may be purchased only online in advance of the event.

There will be no onsite ticket sales. Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable.

Ticket includes access to the tree lighting, giant light displays, Christmas carolers, a character meet and greet, dinner and a family show.

To purchase tickets go to www.123contactform.com/form-3178407/. For information visit www.palmettobay-fl.gov or call 305-259-1234.