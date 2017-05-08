May is National Bicycle Safety Month and AAA-The Auto Club Group is pleased to announce that free bicycle service is now included with all membership levels. This innovative service will provide an additional level of safety for motorists and bicyclists. AAA Service Technicians will be able to assist members who they can safely reach from an accessible road or parking lot. The member’s bicycle will then be secured to the service vehicle, and transported to any point of safety within the member’s coverage: Classic (up to 5-miles), Plus (up to 100-miles), Premier (1 tow up to 200-miles).

“Providing this service continues to demonstrate our commitment to meet the needs of our members,” said Fawn Meehan, Vice President of Membership, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Whether riding for sport, recreation, or exercise, it’s important for cyclists to know bicycles are considered vehicles. Following the rules of the road can save lives.”

Coverage & Restrictions

Member must be present at the time of service and have a valid AAA card.

Bicycle service applies to all 2-wheeled bicycles, including rental bicycles & tandem/trailers pulled by bicycles.

Bicycle service is limited to transporting a bicycle. Mechanical repairs and bicycle lock services are not included.

Service is provided only along a normally traveled road or street.

Bicycle service is provided for the rider whose bicycle is disabled and accompanying minors.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), bicycle fatalities in the United States have increased by 12 percent from 2014 to 2015. “Traveling on the road requires care and courtesy – whether you are operating a car or a bicycle,” said Amy Stracke, Managing Director, Traffic Safety Advocacy. “Remember, we all have places to go. Let’s share the road so we can all get there safely.” With an increased number of bike riders sharing the road, AAA offers the following guidance to bicyclists and motorists:

Safety Tips for Bicyclists

Follow the Rules of the Road. Always ride with traffic, using the rightmost lane, obeying the same laws as motorists. Signal all turns.

Always ride with traffic, using the rightmost lane, obeying the same laws as motorists. Signal all turns. Be Visible. Ride where drivers can see you. Do not ride on the sidewalk. Wear bright colors during the day, reflective gear in low light conditions, and use head and tail lights at night.

Ride where drivers can see you. Do not ride on the sidewalk. Wear bright colors during the day, reflective gear in low light conditions, and use head and tail lights at night. Be Predictable. Ride in a straight line and don’t swerve between parked cars. Make eye contact with motorists to let them know you are there.

Ride in a straight line and don’t swerve between parked cars. Make eye contact with motorists to let them know you are there. Anticipate Conflicts. Always be aware of traffic around you and be prepared to take evasive action, exercising additional caution at intersections.

Always be aware of traffic around you and be prepared to take evasive action, exercising additional caution at intersections. Wear a Helmet. Helmets, when worn properly, are up to 85 percent effective in protecting the head and brain in the event of a crash.

Safety Tips for Motorists

Stay Alert. Avoid all distractions while driving and wear your seat belt.

Avoid all distractions while driving and wear your seat belt. Share the Road. Bicyclists have the same rights and responsibilities as motorists, including the right to ride in the traffic lane. Yield to bicyclists when turning.

Bicyclists have the same rights and responsibilities as motorists, including the right to ride in the traffic lane. Yield to bicyclists when turning. Slow Down. Allow at least three feet of clearance when passing a bicyclist.

Allow at least three feet of clearance when passing a bicyclist. Inclement Weather. In bad weather, give bicyclists extra passing room, just as you would other motorists.

In bad weather, give bicyclists extra passing room, just as you would other motorists. Check Mirrors and Blind Spots. Check before turning, changing lanes or opening car doors.

Check before turning, changing lanes or opening car doors. Never Honk Horn at Bicyclists. They may startle and swerve off the road or into traffic.

They may startle and swerve off the road or into traffic. Be Cautious. Watch out for children on bikes. They are often unsteady and unpredictable.

To learn how you can share the road, visit AAA’s updated website for bicycle safety videos and other resources, ShareTheRoad.AAA.com. AAA membership includes 24/7 roadside assistance that follows the member in any car, as a driver or passenger. And now on a bike too! For details on AAA’s bicycle transportation service, please visit AAA.com/Bicycle. For information on becoming a member, please visit www.AAA.com.