AIR FORCE SOFTBOOK: FISHING EARLY TO CATCH THE BIG ONES

If you are 17 and completing your junior year of high school, now is the time to enter the Air Force Softbook Program. The Softbook Program opens the door to amazing career opportunities prior to starting senior year of High School. You may see job offers that seniors and graduates will never see!

Thinking of the military as a career or stepping stone to civilian life? The United States Air Force just might be what you’re looking for. What separates the Air Force from other branches is education. The Air Force is represented by the largest Community College in the World; offering 68 majors to 218 different career fields. In the Air Force, you can obtain a Regionally Accredited Associate of Applied Science Degree in as little as 18 months of service. You are paid to attend school, travel, and all the while gain firsthand work experience.

Wonder if you qualify? You must be a US citizen or hold a 10 year permanent residency status. No history of domestic violence or religious beliefs that could prevent you from carrying a weapon. You must have an overall good health and not currently asthmatic. If you are 17, you will need parental consent. Time is of the essence; in order to qualify you must be enrolled in the program prior to job bookings which happen in July, August, and September.

The Air Force provides a chance for you to grow and excel beyond what you thought imaginable or possible. Now is the time to check it out.

For more info: 305-797-6065 (Technical Sergeant Melendez Diaz) or 305-796-1087 (Staff Sergeant Rawls). The Cutler Bay office can be found on Facebook as well at Facebook.com/USAFSOFLO.