Attorney Anna Fernandez has joined the team of lawyers at Hershoff, Lupino & Yagel, LLP (HL&Y, LLP). Fernandez comes from the office of Luis Fernandez, P.A. in Miami, where she practiced civil and family law from 2011 until last year. Her other areas of practice include probate as well as criminal law.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the family of professionals at HL&Y, where I will be able to grow, learn and contribute to their collective experience of more than 100 years in the legal field,” said Fernandez, an admitted member of the Florida Bar and the federal courts in the Southern District of Florida as well as the City of Miami Equal Opportunity Advisory Board, Business and Educational Assistance for Tomorrow, Inc., the Animal Legal Defense Fund, the Dade County, American and Cuban American Bar associations, the Florida Bar Family Law Section and the Florida Association for Women Lawyers.

“We are very excited to welcome Anna Fernandez to our team of reputable attorneys and are confident that she will make a positive contribution to the firm,” said managing partner and attorney, James Lupino.

Fernandez, who has been published in In the Roads magazine and serves as a legal commentator on local and national media, will spend most of her time in HL&Y, LLP’s Miami office but is accepting clients from MiamiDade, Monroe and Broward counties. She graduated with honors from Florida International University in 2007 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology. She received her Juris Doctorate from St. Thomas University School of Law in 2011. At St. Thomas, Fernandez was actively involved in the Public Interest for Law Students Association, the St. Thomas Law School Trial Team and the Cuban American Law Students Association.

Established in 1992, Hershoff, Lupino & Yagel, (HLY, LLP) has achieved the highest rating for legal ability in MartindaleHubbell and has offices in both Miami and the Florida Keys. The Firm provides the highest quality legal services to clients requiring representation in South Florida, including Miami, Ocean Reef, and the entire Florida Keys. The firm’s team includes both seasoned transactional and trial lawyers with collective experience in excess of 100 years. HLY, LLP’s mission is to provide the highest quality legal services to its clients. The areas of practice include but are not limited to land use, real estate, business and commercial law, representation in State and Federal courts, construction law, probate, personal injury, family law and criminal defense. The Real Estate Division services residential and commercial closings, commercial leases, mortgage agreements, refinancing issues, or any other matters involving the sale or purchase of real estate.

For more information, visit www.HLYlaw.com.