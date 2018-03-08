Commissioner Levine Cava leads effort to improve police protection in South Dade

The Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners on March 6 passed legislation directing the Mayor to evaluate the long-term policing strategies for South Dade.

The resolution, co-sponsored by Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava and Commissioner Dennis C. Moss, addresses the tremendous population growth in South Dade communities and is aimed to ensure that the Miami-Dade Police Department has the resources it needs to provide adequate public safety.

“It is critical that we plan effectively for the future and safety protections that our South Dade residents deserve,” said Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava. “I thank Commissioner Moss for working with me on this important issue and commend Police Director Perez for his leadership in looking at the capital needs for our police stations.”

The Department has identified several areas in need including new stations to replace the current South District that is deteriorating, the growth in West Kendall where concentrated resources are needed, and to provide rural residents and businesses more focused police protection.

“I fully support the proposed legislation delineating a policing strategy for south Miami-Dade,” said Director of the Miami-Dade Police Department Juan J. Perez. This legislation will allow our Department to create a vision that will ultimately lead to greater police efficiencies and safety for our community.”