Commissioner Levine Cava releases Traffic Solutions Action Plan

On Feb. 27, Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava released a Traffic Solutions Action Plan to help tackle the ever-increasing traffic congestion in the Pinecrest through Palmetto Bay, and Cutler Bay to Palm Glades transportation corridor.

The Action Plan is a result of community brainstorming sessions held at the Traffic Solutions Summit on February 3, and subsequent meetings with local Mayors and the County Department of Transportation & Public Works. Ideas for traffic solutions range from implementing “smart signals” and reversible lanes to providing corporate discount transit passes, bike-share programs and carpooling incentives. Residents also expressed a need for more local trolleys and Park & Rides for easier access to the Metrorail. The Traffic Solutions Action Plan includes short and long-term solutions arranged by date along with the primary entity responsible for completing each solution.

“These solutions are only part of the puzzle as we must also push forward for first-class transit corridors through the SMART plan, and feeder routes to get people to those corridors,” said Commissioner Levine Cava. “Now is the time for us all to embrace the reality that in order to increase mobility, we must reduce the number of cars on the road.”

The Summit took place at the Cutler Bay Town Hall. Co-hosts included the Village of Pinecrest, The Village of Palmetto Bay and the Town of Cutler Bay. The Commissioner plans to organize similar summits in additional locations throughout South Dade.

To access a copy of the Ideas Generated by Summit Participants and the Traffic Solutions Action Plan, visit Commissioner Levin Cava’s website at www.miamidade.gov/district08.