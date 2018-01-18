Commissioner Levine Cava to host Traffic Solutions Summit

County Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava will host a Traffic Solutions Summit on Saturday, February 3, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Cutler Bay Town Hall, Penthouse, 10720 Caribbean Blvd. in Cutler Bay. Co-hosts include the Village of Pinecrest, the Village of Palmetto Bay and the Town of Cutler Bay.

Residents are encouraged to participate in the Summit to help determine the best solutions to traffic congestion in the Pinecrest through Palmetto Bay, and Cutler Bay to Palm Glades (248th Street) Transportation Corridor. Participants will hear from traffic experts, examine transportation improvement plans underway, and have the opportunity to offer input on future plans. The goal is to produce a realistic action plan to reduce traffic and hold each other accountable for real results.

Residents should register for the Summit online at www.eventbrite.com/e/traffic-solutions-summit-tickets-42277581384?aff=es2 .

For more information, please call the District 8 office at 305-378-6677.

WHO

County Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava, Village of Pinecrest, Village of Palmetto Bay, Town of Cutler Bay WHAT

Traffic Solutions Summit WHEN

Saturday, February 3, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (noon) WHERE

Cutler Bay Town Hall, Penthouse, 10720 Caribbean Blvd., Cutler Bay, FL 33189