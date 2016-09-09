The Florida League of Cities has appointed Village of Palmetto Bay Councilwoman Karyn Cunningham to serve as the Vice-chair of the 2016-2017 Transportation and Intergovernmental Relations Legislative Policy Committee.

“Municipal officials are the driving force behind the League’s legislative success. In addition to setting the legislative priorities, the League’s policy committee members help to provide League staff with a better understanding of the real world implications of proposed legislation,” said Florida League of Cities Legislative Director Scott Dudley. “We appreciate their willingness to serve, as there is a significant commitment of time and energy that goes into developing a policy direction for our legislative efforts.”

Legislative Policy Committee chairs, vice-chairs and members are appointed annually by the League president. Any city official is eligible to serve on a Policy Committee, and appointments are typically based upon a city official’s support and advocacy of the League’s adopted Legislative Action Agenda, participation at meetings, Legislative Action Day and other legislative-related activities.

“I am looking forward to bringing the voice of South Dade to the committee while working with colleagues from across the state to advocate for policy that addresses municipal concerns relating to transportation and highway safety, building codes, charter schools, rights-of-way and veterans affairs.”, said Councilwoman Cunningham. “The League provides a united voice for municipal governments and I am honored to have the opportunity to serve.”

For more information on the Florida League of Cities’ Legislative Policy Development Process, please visit http://www.floridaleagueofcities.com/Advocacy.aspx?CNID=42.