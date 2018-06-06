County Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava obtains victim assistance information to support women released from County jails, shelters

The Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners on June 5 unanimously supported providing specific victim assistance information to women upon release from County jails and homeless assistance centers to help in their recovery process.

The legislation, sponsored by County Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava, came at the recommendation of the Miami-Dade County Commission for Women. The intent is to provide a simple, one-page information sheet for women leaving County jails and homeless assistance centers, specifically about the resources available to help survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking.

Currently, some information about victim assistance resources may be shared with women via the social worker they are assigned, but it is not given to every woman in a systematic way.

“We know that survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking are especially vulnerable to the high rate of recidivism for these uniquely challenging experiences,” said Commissioner Levine Cava. “A systematic process is needed to provide this vulnerable population with clear resources. I’m encouraged by the progress we continue to make to help survivors navigate and overcome these difficult issues. Every person in Miami-Dade County deserves to be safe, healthy and free from violence.”

The victim assistance information will be provided in English, Spanish and Creole.