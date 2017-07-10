Dears Residents…

Dear Residents of the Falls area,

Please join me for a meeting on Wednesday, July 19, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Killian High School. I am eager to get your input on an important local issue: whether the Falls area community should be incorporated as a separate municipality in Miami-Dade County.

A group of Falls area residents has proposed incorporation and has held a series of informational meetings with neighbors in preparation for seeking approval from the Board of County Commissioners to establish a MAC (Municipal Advisory Committee). Creation of the MAC is a necessary component of the incorporation process leading up to a vote of area residents as to whether to create a new municipality. Before proceeding, I wanted to gauge public opinion through an objective process.

To determine next steps, my office has decided to engage an expert who will help us to design and conduct a mail-in survey of all registered voters who reside within the proposed incorporation boundaries. Robert Ladner, PhD of Behavioral Science Research Corporation, who has done survey research on public issues in Miami-Dade County for over 40 years, will attend the meeting on July 19 to hear your questions and concerns, so that he may incorporate them into the survey. It is very important to me to determine through a non-binding survey the strength of opinion both for and against incorporation, as well as to determine what residents’ questions still need to be addressed. Dr. Ladner will be there to hear your concerns, and will construct the all-voter survey in an open and transparent manner.

I look forward to seeing you on July 19. Please click here to RSVP and please spread the word. If you are unable to attend, we welcome your input to our office staff at 305 378 6677 or district8@miamidade.gov. We plan to mail out the survey by mid August and to compile our results to be shared with the public by the end of August.

Many thanks for your interest and cooperation on this important matter.

Sincerely,

Daniella