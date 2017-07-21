INFINITI QX30 earns Miami crossover best-in-class award

INFINITI was proud to announce its newly-released INFINITI QX30 claimed a Best-in-Class award from the Southern Automotive Media Association for vehicles with a panoramic sunroof. The crossover is built upon an athletic platform shared by the Mercedes-Benz GLA-class. The QX30’s pedigree shows through with a robust driving character and elegant design.

The INFINITI QX30 has plenty of things going for it; the first and most obvious is its curbside appeal. It has garnered a lot of attention since its recent arrival at Miami INFINTI dealerships. Sleek design lines, expressive curves, and an athlete’s poise make the INFINTI QX30 appear far more expensive than it is. Selecting the all-wheel drive trim yields a taller ride height, exclusive alloy wheels, and some distinctive design notes near the wheels and on the arches.

“It’s clear to see why SAMA members love the INFINITI QX30—it offers responsive performance, a bold exterior design, and a premium interior… only made better by its panoramic moonroof,” says President Jaime Florez of the Southern Automotive Media Association. “That, in addition to the suite of safety and driver-assistance technologies, makes the QX30 a great choice for Miami car buyers.”

The QX30 Sport delivers a lower ride height, as well as a unique front and rear fascia to accentuate its gloss-black grille. Also included is a 19-inch gun metal aluminum alloy wheelset. Inside, you’ll find an expressive and driver-centric cabin that doesn’t skimp on the technology. All QX30 models include a Bluetooth Hands-free Phone System, RearView Monitor, INFINITI Intelligent Key, three 12-volt power outlets and Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control.

Available technology includes the typical suite of INFINITI technological wizardry: a Bose 10-speaker audio system, HD radio, INFINITI InTouchTM infotainment system, Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection, and Intelligent Cruise Control, making the QX30 pack an impressive punch of tech features for its price and the subcompact luxury segment.

The INFINITI QX30, as well as the other winners of the competition, will be on display at a special exhibit at the 2017 Miami International Auto Show Sept. 9 through 17. Those hoping to catch a glimpse of the INFINITI QX30 before the auto show can arrange a full, hands-on product demonstration at South Motors INFINITI today.