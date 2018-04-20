Javier Fernandez is the best candidate for Florida House District 114

Over the years, there’s been a lot of controversy surrounding holders of Florida House Seat 114. It’s time for that to come to hard stop – with Democrat Javier Fernandez, the best candidate in the upcoming Special Election, May 1.

This is the seat vacated by Daisy Baez, a Democrat who failed to disclose the correct address on her voter’s registration. You may recall, she unceremoniously resigned from the District 114 seat in November 2017 after pleading guilty to perjury. That prompted Gov. Rick Scott to call for the May 1 special election.

But we’re not here to rehash history – rather, to express our great hope and confidence in candidate Fernandez. If elected to this district, he will represent Miami-Dade County residents from Cutler Bay and Pinecrest northward to Coral Gables, West Miami, and Flagami.

There’s a catch, however. The election will decide who will hold the seat for just six months until it is up for grabs again in the November General Election.

Regardless, we are excited about the prospect of Fernandez being elected. It will certainly be a new day for voters here at home – and for the Florida House, which could certainly benefit from a candidate with high morals and ethics.

A successful land-use attorney and lobbyist Fernandez, 42, is a former chief of staff for onetime Miami Mayor Manny Diaz. Active in non-profits throughout his professional life, Fernandez has the most expansive public-service resume among the candidates. He truly is a well rounded candidate with the best chances of getting District 114 onto the right path.



Fernandez lists among his priorities the need for reliable mass transit; affordable housing due to its impact on economic growth and quality of life; fundamental high-quality public education; protection of our fragile environment; stricter gun legislation; and protection of human rights for all citizens.



Raised in a single-parent household in western Miami-Dade Fernandez attended St. Theresa School and Christopher Columbus High School, went on to Colby College in Maine, and then studied law at the University of Miami.

Fernandez and his wife, Dr. Anna Maria Patiño-Fernández, a clinical psychologist, have been married for 13 years, have two children.

Because Fernandez will be an effective voice in the Florida House, Miami’s Community Newspapers recommends Javier Fernandez for Seat 114.