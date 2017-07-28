Miami’s next Honda Accord takes a new direction.

The Accord, a longtime Miami Honda favorite, is taking a thrilling new direction for the 2018 model year. Honda is excited to announce the 2018 Honda Accord will be stylish, sporty and more premium than ever when it launches this fall. This 10th generation is all-new from the ground up with a lighter structure, an advanced chassis, high-torque direct-injection, turbocharged engines and the world’s first 10-speed automatic transmission for a front-wheel drive car. In addition, the next Accord gets a robust suite of new safety and digitally-connected driver assisting technologies.

On the outside, the Honda Accord offers a more sophisticated & athletic design. Inside, Honda promises an elegant interior one would expect in a far more expensive model. “We are redefining the Honda Accord for a new generation of buyers by bringing something unexpected that challenges the idea of what a mainstream sedan can be,” said Jeff Conrad, senior vice president of Honda of America. “Even as we advance core values like great driving dynamics, safety performance and efficiency, the distinctive design of this all-new 2018 Honda Accord will help it appeal to both head and heart in equal measure.”

Designers went back to the fundamentals of proportion and stance when re-engineering the Accord for its 10th generation. Lending its stance a sporty, athletic appearance that exemplifies classic Honda design principles like keeping the body low and wide, ensuring expansive visibility and providing performance-centric seating positions. This translates into a thoroughly modern take on the much-loved Accord concept without sacrificing its practicality as a daily driver.

“Of course, our story is much more than just styling. This will be the most fun-to-drive Accord ever, and that starts with the wider stance, longer wheelbase, a lower center of gravity and a lower seating position”, says Conrad. “There’s also a lighter and more rigid body, an advanced new chassis, and three new engines, including two new turbos – our first-ever turbocharged engines for Accord. The base 1.5-liter turbo puts out 192 horsepower and 192 pound-feet of torque, at the top of its class. It’s mated to either a Honda CVT, which many of you have recognized as the best of the breed, or, for our Sport trim, an available short throw 6-speed manual.”

With a handful of months before arrival to South Motors Honda, there’s still plenty to learn. Final fuel economy numbers and pricing are expected to be shared by Honda in the months ahead. Early reports seem clear that Honda has created a compelling design, worthy enough to wear the Accord badge and take America’s bestselling midsize sedan into its 10th generation.