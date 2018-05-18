Palmer Trinity Student Alexa Barroso’s Art Featured in Calendar This Month

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Winner of Southern Teachers Agency Student Art Contest

Palmer Trinity School (PTS) ninth grade student Alexa Barroso’s winning artwork is the featured illustration in the Southern Teachers Agency’s 2017-2018 calendar for the month of May 2018. The charcoal drawing entitled “Looking to the Apple” was one of twelve selected to grace the organization’s yearly calendar that highlights student art contest winners.

Southern Teachers helps independent schools in the region hire talented teachers and academic leaders. Barroso’s art teacher at Palmer Trinity is Sandi Wood.

To view the full 2017-2018 calendar, click here.

