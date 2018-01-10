Palmer Trinity Student Selected to Attend the U.S. Naval Academy

Palmer Trinity School (PTS) is proud to announce that senior Duncan Stoner has received an offer of appointment to the United States Naval Academy.

U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo called Stoner this morning to give him the news of his acceptance.

“We are extremely proud of Duncan. He is a model student and natural leader who has demonstrated a deep concern for his community and his fellow students,” stated Patrick Roberts, Head of School. “We wish him great success at the Naval Academy.”

Stoner has been a student at Palmer Trinity School since the 6th grade and is president of the school’s Student Government Association. He is also one of the captains of the PTS cross country team and is a member of the student vestry.