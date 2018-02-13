Palmer Trinity Student Sings At Carnegie Hall

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Palmer Trinity School (PTS) student Alejandro Rodriguez was selected as a vocal finalist for the 2018 High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall. Only 700 students had the privilege of performing out of 12,000 applicants from all over the world. The program took place in New York City from February 1-5, 2018.

Alejandro sang first bass as part of the distinguished ensemble, the Honors Concert Choir, under the direction of renowned conductor Dr. Jeffery Redding.

About Honors Performance Series:

The Honors Performance Series was established to feature talented student musicians in an once-in-a-lifetime performance on stage at Carnegie Hall. This opportunity is made possible by support and nominations from music educators across the world. About Palmer Trinity School:

Palmer Trinity School—a coeducational, Episcopal day school—is dedicated to promoting academic excellence that integrates knowledge, compassion, global citizenship, and social responsibility. Providing a supportive environment, Palmer Trinity School serves students from a broad range of socio-economic, ethnic, and religious backgrounds in grades 6-12. For more information about the school, visit www.palmertrinity.org. To follow Palmer Trinity School on Facebook, click here.