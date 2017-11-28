Palmetto Bay Community Chanukah Celebration

Chanukah will be celebrated by the Village of Palmetto Bay at Coral Reef Park, 7895 SW 152 Street on Sunday, December 17, 2017 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. This free event, taking place on the soccer field is being hosted by Chabad of Palmetto Bay.

Included will be a magic show, activities for children, make your own fidget dreidels! Rock climbing wall! Raffles! Music ! Dancing! and other Chanukah crafts. Traditional holiday delicacies of donuts, potato latkes and Chanukah gelt (chocolate coins) will be served.

Mayor Eugene Flinn and other dignitaries from the community will join with Rabbi Zalman Gansburg for The Grand Lighting Menorah at 2:00 pm

The entire community is encouraged to attend this event. Bring family and friends!

For further information visit JewishPalmettoBay.org or call 786-208-9222.