The Palmetto Senior High Alumni Association was established with the mission of giving back to Miami Palmetto Senior High School. In 2013, a scholarship fund was initiated by the “Class of ‘61”, allowing for yearly scholarships to be awarded to graduating seniors who have been active members of the Miami Palmetto Senior High School community during their high school years. Former Pinecrest Mayor Cindy Lerner, Alumna Class of 1970, is the President and Founder of the association. In addition to the four annual scholarships, this year one scholarship was given in honor of Miami Palmetto Senior High Counselor Harry Nerenberg and another was awarded by South Miami Kendall Bar Association and Panter and Panter.

On May 22nd the scholarships were presented to the outstanding students of the Class of 2017 with a check and a lifetime membership to the Alumni Association. The recipients were were Brooke Ortiz, Maisey Lam, Jonathan Roth, Reed McMaster, Diana Quesada (Harry Nerenberg Scholarship) and Zachary Rouviere (South Miami Kendall Bar Association/Panter and Panter Scholarship).

“This scholarship is truly a blessing to have obtained. I have faced a lot of obstacles throughout my life, one of them being that I have a single mom with three jobs, who sometimes finds herself struggling to pay for things such as gas, as most of her check goes towards paying off the bills. This scholarship means a lot to me, and I truly appreciate having been considered for this award.”, said Diana Quesada, recipient of the Harry Nerenberg Scholarship.