Happy New Year! Many of us took part in holiday parties and family feasts this December. For some, the holidays don’t end until the last of the College Bowl and professional Football playoff games conclude. Then, talk turns from the point spreads to the holiday spread that is more personal to us – and time for the ‘New Year’s Resolutions to reduce. Are you ready? Our Palmetto Bay 2017 “Get Fit Palmetto Bay” is ready with a series of events, programs, and seminars focused on wellness, nutrition, and fitness. All information can be found on the official village website: Palmettobay-fl.gov

The Village has activities planned for all ages – walking, fitness groups, biking, and running – to name a few. There is plenty to do as part of the Get Fit Palmetto Bay and Mayor’s Challenge campaigns – it all kicks off on January 8, 2017, at 2:30 – 5:30 PM at Ludovici Park.

I started the Mayor’s Challenge in 2016, and it is back for a second year. The 7-week program, starts January 8. To track progress and be eligible for prizes, participants must register by January 14. For a low $25.00 fee, participants will receive an initial health screening administered by Baptist Health, which included weigh-in and body composition measurements as well as a “goodie bag”, containing a Health Passport to track measurements, two passes to Surf & Turf Zumba-Kayak Workout and discounts and freebies from program partners. Please see the Mayor’s Fitness Challenge Rules posted online for more information.

The top male and female participants will be honored at an award ceremony and will receive prizes during the Village’s Annual Celebration Picnic on Saturday, March 4, 2017. I want to also thank you partners which to date include the following: Baptist Health South Florida, Whole Foods Market, Bike 305 and Giardino Gourmet Salads.

Additionally, there are programs shared with Deering and Palmetto Bay (and our sister cities, Pinecrest and Cutler Bay) which include The Baptist Health sponsored Tri City Old Cutler Run Club which got off to a running start in September 2016. People can participate in the club whether or not they are registered for the Mayor’s Fitness Challenge. This club has a Facebook page and holds its runs on Sundays at 4 PM – the routes are always in the Old Cutler Road area. Note that no registration fee is required for this weekly program, which runs year-round. The club varies the 3.5 mile routes to keep things interesting from running along Old Cutler, through the native areas at the Palmetto Bay Village Center and even (at select times) on trails not normally accessible in the Deering Estate.

Let’s work together to set fitness goals and prepare to meet our challenges in 2017 together. It healthy, fun, social and all art of living in the Village of Parks. From my family to you and yours; a Happy and Health 2017. I look forward to continue to work together to provide everyone the tools to prosper in 2017!

Eugene Flinn is Mayor of Palmetto Bay. You can reach Mayor Flinn via email at eflinn@palmettobay-fl.gov or cell phone at (305) 302-3713 or follow his updates on his blog at eugeneflinn.com