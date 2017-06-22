South Dade Community Meeting with Miami-Dade Chief Resilience Officer

Resilient Greater Miami & The Beaches (Resilient GM&B), in collaboration with The Economic Development Council (EDC) of South Dade, hosted Miami-Dade County Chief Resilience Officer (CRO) Jim Murley as the keynote speaker at the monthly ‘More to Explore Working Group’ meeting Thursday, June 22. The event took place at the Palmetto Bay Village Hall.

Murley and Resilient GM&B sought input from meeting participants and local residents regarding South Dade’s top resilience priorities including issues such as sea-level rise, natural disasters, climate change, affordable housing, aging infrastructure, among others. Participants had the opportunity to learn more about Resilient Greater Miami & the Beaches and its proactive efforts to achieve resilience throughout Miami-Dade County and beyond.

This was the latest event in a series of community meetings hosted by Jim Murley, along with fellow CROs Jane Gilbert and Susanne Torriente from the City of Miami and City of Miami Beach, respectively. The community gatherings, which have been taking place throughout the region over the last several months, have allowed the CROs to identify hyper-local concerns affecting residents of Greater Miami & the Beaches’ diverse communities. This meeting was South Dade’s chance to be heard.

All feedback gathered during the working group will be utilized in the creation of a comprehensive resilience strategy for Greater Miami & the Beaches.

The purpose of EDC’s ‘More to Explore Working Group’ is to bring local government and business leaders together to promote the economic viability of the South Dade area. Since its inception in March of 2017, the working group meetings have addressed critical issues that can impact the economic growth of the area, including transportation, the regional planning process, and the demographics of the area that can be used to attract more jobs and visitors to the area.

South Miami-Dade residents were encouraged to take part and weigh in on their community’s specific resilience and adaptation priorities. The event was free and open to the public.

ABOUT RESILIENT GREATER MIAMI & THE BEACHES Resilient Greater Miami & the Beaches (Resilient GM&B) is a collaboration formed in 2016 by Miami-Dade County, the City of Miami Beach and the City of Miami to respond to the region’s challenges including urbanization, infrastructure and climate change, among others. The partnership is a result of GM&B being selected to join 100 Resilient Cities, pioneered by the Rockefeller Foundation. For more information, please follow Resilient Greater Miami & The Beaches on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @Resilient305 or visit www.Resilient305.com.