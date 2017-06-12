South Florida Ford & Miami Marlins Team Up to Support Autism Awareness

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

On Saturday, June 3rd, South Florida Ford partnered with the Miami Marlins and the Marlins Foundation to host a special game day dedicated to families with children on the autism spectrum. Families had the opportunity to enjoy the ballgame with access to quiet sensory rooms as well as sensory friendly seating with spacious, cushioned seats.

To kick off the game, South Florida Ford and the Marlins Foundation presented a $10,000 check to Autism Speaks. Andres Croissier, a 7-year-old on the spectrum, had the opportunity to throw out the first pitch. Andres, along with his parents, Antonio and Lucero Croissier are part of the A4Autism Miami Autism Walk team and have recently supported and helped create awareness for the cause within the city of Doral.

South Florida Ford also implemented the #Ford4Autism social media fundraising initiative encouraging the public to share photos across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using the hashtag, #Ford4Autism. South Florida Ford donates $5 to Autism Speaks for each hashtag. Proceeds from the Autism Family Outing package ticket sales benefitted the Marlins Foundation in support of local South Florida Autism organizations.