Late February and March will be a big month. Yes, more of the “P”s that I keep harping on! Planning Parks & People are some of the big “P”s that we are involved in. Please Plan on attending and Participating (or otherwise Providing inPut via e-mail or other means):

One of my biggest priorities is having Safe Routes to Schools (“SRTS” – keep an eye out for that acronym). A Village workshop on SRTS improvements scheduled for Wednesday, February 8, 2017 – 7:00 PM at our Village Hall. With Village Officials and design engineers. This is one of your best chances to impact the project. You are invited to attend and receive information on the details of the SRTS project designed to advance safe walking and bicycling to and from schools. The project consists of sidewalk connectivity, crosswalk and ADA ramp upgrades, signage, and pavement markings. Please note that no official action will be taken – this is a preliminary meeting – one of those opportunities to impact the project before it is a finished project.

Note that other meetings will be scheduled for our other schools, so don’t panic because you did not see your area of interest listed.

I want to let everyone know that Palmetto Bay will be engaged in updating our 2007 Parks Master Plans. Meetings are being planned. The decisions made will impact our community for generations to come so it is important for you to participate. Impact could range from decisions simply to maintain status quo and upgrade what we have to a total revamping of one or more parks. I recently have heard ideas involving bringing pickleball to existing facilities. There are many ideas – as well as opinions which include simply “add no more” so I ask for you to get engaged.

How is your knowledge of Village History? Are you a history buff? Do you have any pictures or “relics” from Palmetto Bay’s relatively short past? If any apply, you may want to participate in an upcoming short term history project. Your Mayor and Village Council is poised to set up a history committee that has been championed by our founding Vice Mayor, Linda Robinson. We will be gathering history for our 15 year Village Celebration. A surprise or two may be in store. Get involved – Participate!

Lastly, not to be missed, Thallata Estate is home to yet another open ticket event – Come on out for the March 10, “Totally 80’s, Murder Mystery Dinner & Show – full details are available on the official Palmetto Bay Facebook and website regarding this exciting evening of interaction with a professional cast to figure out the culprit in a lively “who-dun-it” mystery. Murder- as they say, “dinner – and a show!”

I look forward to continue work with you in protecting Palmetto Bay as the best place to Live, Work, Play, & learn – no place better for families in Miami-Dade County!