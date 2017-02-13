ZONING PUBLIC HEARING
Monday, February 13, 2017 – 7:00 PM
Municipal Center, 9705 East Hibiscus Street
The Village of Palmetto Bay shall conduct a zoning public hearing on Monday, February 13, 2017, at 7:00 p.m., at Village Hall, 9705 East Hibiscus Street, Palmetto Bay, FL. Discussion and public input will be welcomed concerning the following hearing items that may be of interest to your immediate neighborhood. Click here to review the agenda.
The following item is being considered pursuant to Division 30-50.21 of the Village’s Land Development Code:
Item 1:
Applicant: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue
Item 2:
The following item is being considered pursuant to Chapter 336 Section 10 of the Florida Statute:
Applicant: The Village of Palmetto Bay
File #: VPB-17-002
Location: SW 183rd Street between South Dixie Highway and SW 98th Court
Zoned: Downtown Urban Village (DUV)
Request: Reduce the width of the right of way from 75′ feet to 60′
Item 3:
The following item is being considered pursuant to Divisions 30-30.5 of the Village’s Land Development Code:
Applicant: Estate Investment Group, LLC
PLANS ARE ON FILE FOR THE ABOVE APPLICATIONS AND MAY BE EXAMINED BY APPOINTMENT IN THE DEPARTMENT OF PLANNING AND ZONING AT VILLAGE HALL. PLANS MAY BE MODIFIED AT THE PUBLIC HEARING.
Other Upcoming Meetings
- FEB 13 – Zoning Hearing: Attend monthly Zoning Hearing, Village Hall, 7 pm
- FEB 15 – Committee of the Whole Workshop: Attend COW workshop, Village Hall, 7 pm
- FEB 16 – Village Services & Administrative Advisory Committee: Committee mtg, Village Hall,6:30pm
- FEB 16 – Art in Public Places Committee: Share input at committee meeting, Village Hall, 6:30 pm
Click here for more information on these and other upcoming meetings and agendas.
Join the Village of Palmetto Bay at the 2017 Run, Walk & Stroll 2K for Cerebral Palsy at Coral Reef Park on Saturday, Feb. 25. The event will begin with the run, walk and stroll at 4:00 pm followed by a showing ofThe Secret Life of Pets at dusk. A portion of the proceeds from this event will be used to fund our sensory gardens and swings to benefit individuals with disabilities at Coral Reef Park. Register today!
Special Thank You to Miami Palmetto Senior High and the Miracle League of Miami-Dade for the great partnership at the Miracle League Game this weekend. Good luck to our Miami Palmetto Boys Baseball Team!
As always, I am available to assist. I can be reached at kcunningham@palmettobay-fl.gov or 305-904-1805.
