ZONING PUBLIC HEARING

Monday, February 13, 2017 – 7:00 PM

Municipal Center, 9705 East Hibiscus Street

The Village of Palmetto Bay shall conduct a zoning public hearing on Monday, February 13, 2017, at 7:00 p.m., at Village Hall, 9705 East Hibiscus Street, Palmetto Bay, FL. Discussion and public input will be welcomed concerning the following hearing items that may be of interest to your immediate neighborhood. Click here to review the agenda

The following item is being considered pursuant to Division 30-50.21 of the Village’s Land Development Code:

Item 1:

Applicant: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

Folio: 33-5034-023-0510

File #: VPB-16-013

Location: 18198 Old Cutler Road, Palmetto Bay, FL

Zoned: E-1

Request: Approval of a site plan to locate a fire rescue facility pursuant to Section 30-50.21

Item 2:

The following item is being considered pursuant to Chapter 336 Section 10 of the Florida Statute:

Applicant: The Village of Palmetto Bay

File #: VPB-17-002

Location: SW 183rd Street between South Dixie Highway and SW 98th Court

Zoned: Downtown Urban Village (DUV)

Request: Reduce the width of the right of way from 75′ feet to 60′

Item 3:

The following item is being considered pursuant to Divisions 30-30.5 of the Village’s Land Development Code:

Applicant: Estate Investment Group, LLC

Folio: 33-5032-007-1030

File #: VPB-16-015

Location: 18301 South Dixie Highway

Zoned: Downtown Urban Village

Request: Site plan and design considerations for a mixed-use project

PLANS ARE ON FILE FOR THE ABOVE APPLICATIONS AND MAY BE EXAMINED BY APPOINTMENT IN THE DEPARTMENT OF PLANNING AND ZONING AT VILLAGE HALL. PLANS MAY BE MODIFIED AT THE PUBLIC HEARING.