Alex fields column

Q: Alex, I am thinking about buying a condo in Sunny Isles. Do I need to purchase a title insurance?

A: Yes. There are many title issues that could cause you to lose your property. Even the most careful search of public records may not disclose the hidden risks. Without title insurance your title could be worthless. With the proper insurance, your rights will be defended in court.

Here are just a few things that can happen with the title to your property: forged deeds and mortgages, a deed by person who is incompetent, a deed signed by mistake, a deed executed under expired power of attorney. And the list goes on and on.

Q: Alex, I liked your previous article. You talk about very interesting things! I am thinking about selling my house. What are the common home selling mistakes I should avoid?

A: Thank you for your compliment!

Here are some of the most common home-selling mistakes.

1. Pricing too high from the start. Overpriced homes generate fewer showings. The longer a home is on the market, the less likely you are to get showings and get it sold. You need to price it right from the very beginning. A good Realtor will provide a Comparative Market Analysis (CMA) to help you price your home right. I have been in real estate for more than a decade and I am glad to offer my help to sellers and buyers.

2. Trying to sell on your own. According to the National Association of realtors, for sale-by-owner homes stay on the market longer and sell for $39,000 less than those sold with the help of a Realtor.

3. Expecting your home to sell itself. Your home needs to be tastefully staged. Your home needs to be effectively marketed by a Realtor if you want to sell it at a good price and quickly.

4. Getting emotionally involved. At the end of the day, selling your home is a business transaction. Don’t get offended if you get a low offer. Consider it an opportunity for negotiation.