On the heels of last year’s sold-out event, the Deering Estate Foundation has announced that the 13th Annual Deering Seafood Festival will take place on Sunday, March 26 at the Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72 Avenue, Palmetto Bay.

More than 8,500 people are expected to attend the widely acclaimed festival, which has been rated one of Florida’s Top 10 Food & Restaurant Industry Events by BizBash Magazine for six consecutive years. The celebration, renowned for delicious catches from the sea, celebrity chefs and fun-filled adventures for the kids, is a non-stop day of fun, food and entertainment from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The centerpiece of the festival is a cornucopia of culinary delights featuring Florida’s freshest fish and seafood, with area restaurants and caterers providing sumptuous fare along Seafood Alley presented by Golden Rule Seafood. Participants include Antigua & Barbuda Association of South Florida, Catering by Les, Devon Seafood & Steak, Don Camaron Seafood Grill & Market, Golden Rule Seafood, Paella Party and Sports Grill. In addition, Chill-N, Totally Bananas, Gringa Flan and Wendy’s Chocolates are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

More than two tons of ice keeps the thirst-quenching backyard beverages, presented by Landshark Lager, ice cold and the frozen drink machines humming all day.

For the foodies, cooking demonstrations take place throughout the day, featuring popular chefs from some of South Florida’s finest restaurants, along with the winner of Johnson & Wales University’s Student Seafood Competition, who will recreate the winning recipe. Held under the big-top tent over the Deering Estate’s historic courtyard, chefs include Jeff Maxwell of BRAVA by Brad Kilgore at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, David Hackett from the Biltmore Hotel, Jeffrey Ross and Wilfred Charles from Captain Jim’s Seafood, Damien Gilchrist from Ocean Reef Club, and Jorge Mijangos from Pubbelly Sushi.

While Florida’s freshest fish and seafood are always the main event, continuous entertainment takes place throughout the day on the main stage, presented by Palmetto Ford. It’s a day of family fun, dancing and grooving to the Pan Paradise Steel Drum Band, Caribbean Crew and Mr. Nice Guy, a local favorite. In keeping with the island theme, Virgin Islands stilt walkers and free-spirited Bahamian Junkanoo musicians weave throughout the crowds.

The Deering Seafood Festival offers activities that are both fun and educational for children of all ages, including Deering Discovery Cove, where kids can experiment and explore the wonders of nature. For the younger ones, the Li’l Shrimp Kids Zone provides unlimited play on inflatables, creative activities and a kid-friendly menu when hunger strikes.

Ongoing activities include a rock-climbing wall and the Pelican Skipper pontoon boat rides to Chicken Key, as well as Artists Lane, featuring paintings, photography, crafts and jewelry by local artisans.

For those wishing to pedal to the festival, a courtesy bike valet is offered through Green Mobility Network. Free Park and Ride is also available at Westminster Christian School and Palmetto Bay Village Center, with continuous shuttle-bus service to the Estate.

The festival takes place Sunday, March 26, 2017 from 10 a.m. ‘til 6 p.m. at the Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72 Avenue, Palmetto Bay.

Admission: Adults $15 in advance online/ $25 the day of the event; children 4-14 years $5. Deering Estate Foundation members enjoy complimentary admission. Ticket includes park entrance and all activities, excluding food, drink, pontoon rides and rock wall. Proceeds from the event benefit the Foundation and are used for preservation and programming.

For further information, visit www.deeringseafoodfestival.org, or call 305-235-1668 ext. 224.

Proceeds from the Deering Seafood Festival benefit the Deering Estate Foundation and are used to support environmental education, preservation and programming. The Deering Seafood Festival is made possible with the support of the Miami-Dade County Tourist Development Council, the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, the Cultural Affairs Council, and the Miami-Dade Mayor and Board of County Commissioners.

About The Deering Estate Foundation

Established in 1989, The Deering Estate Foundation is a community-based charitable 501(c) 3 Florida Corporation and the philanthropic arm of the Deering Estate. Its Board of Directors, members and volunteers are made up of a diverse group of business and community leaders who are dedicated advocates of the Estate and active supporters of education, research, cultural arts, environmental conservation and historic preservation.

About The Deering Estate

A Miami-Dade County park, this 444-acre natural and archeological preserve and historic site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and serves as a center for education, culture and recreation. For more information on the Deering Estate please visit www.deeringestate.org.