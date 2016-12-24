After last year’s design overhaul, the 2016 Ford Mustang continues to combine muscle car and crossover.

Unlike a traditional muscle car, the 2016 Ford Mustang is refined, making it much more than your average speed demon. Still, it retains the tire-smoking power expected of pure American muscle.

A lot has remained the same in the 2016 Mustang from last year, however it has met some much-needed changes in the technology front. Last year’s optional MyFord Touch infotainment system, has been replaced by the all-new Sync3 touchscreen. The Sync3 interface has smartphone-like capabilities including pinch and swipe finger commands which make it intuitive and easy-to-use.

Moreover, much has improved since the previous Mustang with respect to steering and ride comfort. This is mostly due to a wider track, a new independent rear suspension design, and lots of engineering effort to create a smoother ride providing more control and stability.

Other than the new infotainment system, the Mustang sticks to the enticing formula that has always garnered fans from the beginning. The 435-horsepower Mustang GT, which we had the pleasure of test-driving, is a true performer. The GT accelerates in a remarkably smooth fashion. Inside, the materials are a step above the muscle-car stereotype, and plays into its crossover appeal by being comfortable and constructed with fantastic materials.

The convertible model also has made some welcomed changes. For 2016, the Mustang Convertible, like the one we drove, now is available with the Performance Package. That model includes a standard multi-layer insulated cloth top that gives the car a more upscale appearance and more effectively shuts out noise. The new top also lowers twice as fast as before, and has a sleeker profile when down.

The 2016 Ford Mustang is available as a coupe or a soft-top convertible. There are five trim levels: V6, EcoBoost, EcoBoost Premium, GT and GT Premium.

The 2016 Mustang V6 comes with the following: keyless ignition and entry, the Sync voice control system, automatic xenon headlights, LED taillights with sequential turn signals, a limited-slip rear differential, with 17-inch alloy wheels, cruise control, rear parking sensors, manual front seats with driver-side height adjustment, a tilt-and-telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, a 4.2-inch central display screen, MyKey parental controls (including a speed limiter, a volume limiter and geofencing), Track Apps performance telemetry and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and dual USB ports.

The Mustang GT which we test drove, adds a V8 engine, upgraded brakes, electronic line-lock and launch control for those who prefer manual transmission.

If you’re looking for a strong performer but still need a vehicle that is practical, look no further than the 2016 Ford Mustang. For the 2016 model year, Ford has brought a few welcomed tweaks to the Mustang including a new infotainment system, an improved soft-top for the convertible model. The 2016 Ford Mustang has not changed much, but what it has changed, it’s changed for the better. The 2016 Mustang is still the strong muscle car thousands have fallen for, but better than before.

The MRSP for the 2016 Ford Mustang GT Convertible Premium is $48,480.