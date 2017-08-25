2017–2018 Pinecrest Gardens jazz season and jazz student mentoring program

Pinecrest Gardens is proud to announce the 2017 -2018 Jazz Season line-up that includes Grammy Award winning musicians and National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Masters. Known as South Florida’s Cultural Park, Pinecrest Gardens is a one-of-a-kind venue nestled in 20-acres of botanical gardens and winding paths. Its 500-seat amphitheater sits under a geodesic dome providing state-of-the-art acoustics and lighting.

Through the generosity of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation along with special funding from our title sponsor, South Motors, 2017-2018 Jazz Series artists will also participate in Gen-Next Jam – a music mentorship program held on Sunday afternoons following their Saturday concert. Nestor Torres, Brian Lynch, Ellis Marsalis and Spyro Gyra will mentor gifted students from the New World School of the Arts High School under the direction of Jim Gasior.

October 21, 2017

Janis Siegel & The South Florida Jazz Orchestra

Ella + Gershwin = LOVE A Centennial Celebration of the Great Ella Fitzgerald

“One of the Best Jazz Vocalists of our time.” – Washington Post

Over the past four decades, the voice of Janis Siegel, a ten-time Grammy winner and a seventeen-time Grammy nominee, has been an undeniable force in The Manhattan Transfer’s diverse musical catalog.

November 18, 2017

Nestor Torres

“Nestor Torres is a maestro, technically perfect, with a tone that is beyond belief; imagination and creativity pervade every solo.” Allan Kanovsky, JazzBluesFlorida.com

Latin Grammy-winning contemporary master of the flute, Nestor Torres, is a multi-talented musician whose influences range from jazz, to classical, to Latin genres. Torres has amazed audiences since the 1980s with his infectious melodies and powerful talent.

January 20, 2018

The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra The Legend Lives On…

The Glenn Miller was one of the most successful of all dance bandleaders back in the Swing Era of the 1930’s and 40’s. Today, the 18 member ensemble continues to play many of the original Miller arrangements both from the civilian band and the Andrews Airforce Base (AAFB) libraries. Additionally, the band also plays more modern selections arranged and performed in the Miller style and sound.

February 17, 2018

Ellis Marsalis – The Ellis Marsalis Trio

“Marsalis is a one-of-the-kind gem, a living legend.” John Soltes, Hollywoodsoapbox.com

Ellis Marsalis is regarded by many as the premier modern jazz pianist in New Orleans. In 2011, Marsalis and his family (Wynton, Branford, Jason and Delfeayo), were awarded the highest honor in Jazz, NEA Jazz Masters, the first group award ever given by the National Endowment for the Arts.

March 10, 2018

Sammy Figueroa & Brazilian Singer-Songwriter Glaucia Nasser

Talisman…An evening of Intoxicating Rhythms and Soaring Vocals

“Their sound is impeccable” -Chicago Sun-Times

Two-time Grammy Award nominee, jazz percussionist Sammy Figueroa joins the captivating and charismatic Brazilian singer-songwriter Glaucia Nasser for an evening of intoxicating rhythms and soaring vocals from their critically acclaimed album “Talisman”. Sammy Figueroa has long been regarded as one of the world’s great musicians.

April 14, 2018

Spyro Gyra

Aside from one of the most amazing live shows in instrumental music and killer, killer songs, Spyro Gyra endures as an audience favorite because they created an original style that sounded like nothing that came before it.” – Art Good, Jazz Trax

Putting the smooth into jazz, Spyro Gyra brilliantly blends soul, Latin, pop and world beat influences to become one of the most famous instrumental ensembles of all time.

