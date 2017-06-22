305 United molds young philanthropists in Miami Community

When a group comprised of high school sophomores wanted to make a difference in their community, the organization 305 United was born.

Steven Michael Marin was a sophomore in Belen four years ago, when he felt there was a void in his life. So he sought to find a way to become a better leader. With his father’s help, 30 kids were chosen to participate in five to six leadership sessions during the weekends to learn how to be leaders and form a structured organization.

The students themselves elected an executive council made up of officers. Once organized, 305 United began to make an immediate impact through various fundraisers and events. At the time, the 305 United students could not foresee how the responsibility to help the community would influence them personally.

“I was never hungry in life,” Marin said. “Once I had that responsibility, I learned nothing is given to you in life.”

While involved with 305 United, Marin organized a book bag giveaway and provided 1,000 free book bags filled with school supplies to children from the Overtown inner-city. The experience required Marin to raise finds and reach out to community leaders to ensure the giveaway would be successful.

“Going out into the community and seeing the kids in need opened my eyes and showed me that giving back is not just for hours,” Marin said. “People aren’t as privileged as we are, and we should make an impact in the community.”

Developing the leadership skills and awareness as a high school student led to Marin, a sophomore majoring in accounting at FIU, to identify a problem in his very own University. In conjunction with Fostering Panther Pride, Marin raised $50,000 for 150 FIU students considered homeless.

Through campaigning, Marin was able to complete a face-to-face, email relentlessly, and use various avenues to raise the $50,000 in a two-month span.

FIU president Mark Rosenberg presented Marin with The World’s Ahead award and acknowledged his efforts in front of The Board of Trustees.

In addition to Marin, Gabi Gomez, a pre-med sophomore at Rice University and a Bernadette Scholar recipient, benefited from joining 305 United during high school.

The organization provided a speakers’ series ranging from a Navy Seal to an Assistant U.S. Attorney General to provide the young leaders with positive role models.

“I got to meet all these amazing people, and I learned all the possibilities and opportunities I had,” Gomez said.

As a result of the speakers influence, Gomez co-found the Crosswalk foundation during her junior year of high school. The nonprofit organization’s goal is to construct or renovate chapels located in impoverished communities abroad. With Gomez’s help, the foundation was able to raise $30,000.

Along with helping improve chapels abroad, she decided to join a medical mission in a small town in the Dominican Republic an hour away from Santiago. Gomez was able to interact with patients and children who needed medical attention.

“I was able to scrub in on surgeries, work in triage, and interact with patients,” Gomez said.

Gomez always had aspirations of being a doctor before she joined 305 United, but learning from the speakers and witnessing how she could provide children with basic services they consider a luxury, fueled her passion to become a physician.

Her mission to Santo Domingo inspired her to go to Honduras to provide a variety of medical services.

“I did not realize how different their mentality was,” Gomez said. “I remember in Honduras talking to the kids about college, and it is not an option for them. It struck me how fortunate I have been. I want to help others be as fortunate.”

Marin and Gomez started their ties with 305 United as sophomores in high school, but a few freshmen, such as Christian Silva were part of the group of 30.

Silva, a first team all-state and first-team all-county basketball player, is attending The United States Naval Academy on a basketball scholarship.

While involved with 305 United, Silva organized a Christmas drive for kids and families who lived in Camila’s House. Silva spearheaded the drive by reaching out to the community for donations. The result was a group of children who experienced the joy of Christmas.

“Being in a leadership role with deadlines was new to me,” Silva said. “I need to get this done for a good purpose. I wanted these kids to have Christmas. The look on their faces when they got their toys and brought them to their moms was priceless.”

Every Christmas, Silva goes to St. John Bosco Church to host a food drive and plans to become more involved with each year that passes.

Although Marin, Gomez, and Silva each have aspirations in different fields, they each agree that they would like to use their professional dreams to help others. The three college students also concur that 305 United shaped them into the people they are today, and the people they hope to be.

“305 United taught me to be the best person I can be,” Silva said. “It’s has prepared me to be a leader and for the next chapter in my life, which is to continue my education and serve my country at the US naval academy.”

Original 305 United members and universities they are attending

1. Lynden Simmons, FIU

2. Aj Consuegra, Marquette University

3. Susie Gutierrez, St Thomas University

4. Gabi Gomez, Rice University

5. Giancarlo Pinto, FSU

6. Steven M Marin, FIU Honors

7. Tristen Marin, NYU

8. Ryan Ramirez, UF

9. Eric Ramirez, UF

10. Daniel Puente, Miami Dade College

11. Daniel Silva, UF

12. Christian Silva, US Naval Academy

13. Luis Mejer, University of Texas

14. David Salazar, Notre Dame

15. Nico Senior, FSU

16. Javi Torres, University of Southern California

17. Alejandro Barnola, Babson

18. Gabriel González, UF

19. Isa Romeu, University of Pennsylvania

20. Gabriel Cabrera, LSU

21. Christian Garcia, Eastern Nazarene College

22. Julio Aira, Penn State

23. JC Carillo, FIU

24. Cristina Perez, FIU

25. Idalmis Hernandez, FIU

26. Alyssa de Armas, FSU

27. Joey Seara, FSU

28. Sebastian Leiter, FAU

29. Jack Pertierra, FSU

30. Natalie Rodriguez,

Miami Dade College