37th Alper JCC Jewish Book Fest announces all star lineup

All the money in the world doesn’t mean a thing if we can’t get out of bed. And the healthiest body in the world won’t stay that way if we’re frazzled about five figures worth of debt. TODAY Show financial expert Jean Chatzky and the Cleveland Clinic’s chief wellness officer Dr. Michael Roizen, have written “AgeProof: Living Longer Without Running Out of Money or Breaking a Hip.” The co-authors explain the vital link between health and wealth, are the featured speakers at the 37th Alper JCC Berrin Family Jewish Book Festival’s Women’s Day Luncheon.

The Jewish Book Festival runs from Wednesday, October 18 through Tuesday, November 28, and brings over one dozen acclaimed writers, journalists, actors and a sitting U.S. Supreme Court Justice to south Florida. The subjects of their books range from Islamist radicalism, links between health and wealth, our interconnected world, music and WWII spies, to the fictional world of thrillers, comedies and novels.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer examines the work of our country’s highest court in today’s interconnected world. Various activities, both public and private—from the conduct of national security policy to the conduct of international trade—obliges the Court to understand and consider circumstances beyond America’s borders. Justice Breyer discusses the many ways in which our judges, when interpreting American law, must take ever-greater account of foreign events, law and practices.

Stephen Tobolowsky, the versatile character actor who currently appears on The Goldbergs, HBO’s Silicon Valley, and Norman Lear’s new One Day at a Time, presents his latest novel “My Adventures With God.” His stories are a funny, introspective collection about love, catastrophe, and triumph, all told through the lens of his evolving relationship with the mystery that is “God.”

Lisa Lillien author of “Hungry Girl Clean & Hungry OBSESSED!” has sold millions of books by serving up clever and deliciously easy recipes with low calorie counts, huge portions, and easy-to-find ingredients that are good for you. Keeping in line with the current clean-eating food trend, she takes on comfort and junk foods and creates healthy recipes one can eat clean and stay lean!

Composer Steve Dorff is one of the most successful songwriters of the last 25 years, and has penned over 20 Top 10 hits for pop and country artists around the world including Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, Dolly Parton, Cher, Ringo Starr, and Garth Brooks. While playing the piano, Dorff sings and shares heartfelt, behind the scene stories from his book “I Wrote That One, Too . . .”

Book Club Night features Nicole Krauss, whose achingly beautiful and breathtakingly original novel “Forest Dark” is recommended as a “must read” by Miami Herald book editor Connie Ogle. The author weaves the stories of two distinctly different individuals, and although the characters never meet, the two each have life-changing experiences while in Israel. “A brilliant novel. I am full of admiration.”–Philip Roth.

Souad Mekhennet, born and educated in Germany and now a Washington Post reporter, has had to balance the two sides of her upbringing – Muslim and Western. In her compelling and evocative memoir, “I Was Told to Come Alone,” this courageous journalist offers a penetrating look at the roots of Islamist radicalism.

“MacArthur’s Spies” is a thrilling true story of espionage set in the exotic landscape of occupied Manila during World War II. Foreign correspondent Peter Eisner tells the story of three people who courageously fought the Japanese, each in his own way.

Abraham Zapruder didn’t know, when he began filming President Kennedy’s motorcade on November 22, 1963, that twenty-six seconds of his home movie would change not only his family’s life but also American culture and history. Now his granddaughter tells the “fascinating and cautionary tale” (The Wall Street Journal) of the Zapruder film and raises some of the most important social, cultural, and moral questions of our time.

Georgia Hunter has crafted her own family’s history into a gripping multi-generational novel of the Kruc family, and their astounding capacity to endure the horrors of the twentieth century’s darkest hours. The story begins in 1939, and transports readers from the jazz clubs of Paris to the farthest reaches of the Siberian gulag. Hadassah Magazine ranked this book #2 of the Top Ten Jewish Best Sellers (July 2017).

Author appearances for the 37th annual Alper JCC Berrin Family Jewish Book Festival are held at the Alper JCC and throughout the community. For tickets, locations and more information call 305-271-9000 ext. 268 or visit alperjcc.org.