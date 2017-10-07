7,000 ‘Mormon Helping Hands’ give labor of love to Floridians

In response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Irma, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had brought as many as 7,000 “Mormon Helping Hands”– friend and member volunteers. They had staging areas located throughout Florida during the week-end of September 15th to the 17th. From an aerial view one would perchance think that the sun had fallen as they converged clad in their yellow tee shirts and vests. Volunteers came from Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. They prayed, then hastily grabbed tools, and work orders to give a labor of love. These volunteers traveled at their own expense and helped to remove debris, muck out flooded homes and cut trees and limbs as needed.

Several semi truckloads of humanitarian food and supplies arrived to affected areas that are in short supply of sustenance and essentials. Some necessities included over 66 cases of peanut butter, over 80 cases of baby cereal, over 80 cases of toilet paper over 130 cases of diapers, and equipment needed to assist in the clean-up.

In South East Florida alone over 400 works orders, 1350 volunteers devoted over 9600 hours of service this week-end. Their work included; preparing schools to re-open, cleaning up parks and assisting individuals and families. They continue to receive and distribute supplies to those in need, and are poised to repeat this labor of love again this week-end.

“As members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, we are taught to love one another and serve those in need,” said Elder Stephen E. Thompson, an area Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “There is a great need in our state now after Hurricane Irma and we are responding as Jesus Christ would have us do, by supplying urgent relief to our fellow Floridians.”

On week-ends, the following locations will serve as the staging areas on the grounds of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located in Key West (3424 Northside, Key West, FL 33040), Marathon (6700 Overseas Hwy, Marathon, FL 33050) and Killian (10000 Southwest 107 Avenue, Miami, FL 33176).

Those seeking to request help from Mormon Helping Hands should call 1-800-451-1954.

For more info about Mormon Helping Hands see www.mormonnewsroom.org/article/helping-hands.

To volunteer visit www.justserve.org/Irma.