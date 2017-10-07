7th Annual A Wonderland in Safe Haven Gala

Miami, Florida – This year’s A Safe Haven for Newborns gala, celebrating the lives of the most innocent and precious newborns, will take place on Saturday, October 21st, 2017, at the Inter-Continental – Miami hotel located in downtown Miami. The evening will begin with a reception and silent auction at 7 PM; followed by dinner and dancing.

The Gloria M. Silverio Foundation 501(c)3 A Safe Haven for Newborns is dedicated to end the ultimate in infant abuse — abandonment.

The Foundation, many times, is the last recourse for the expectant mother who is hiding her pregnancy and feels that she has no support and no resources available to her and is in danger of abandoning her newborn. More often then not in an unsafe place increasing the risk of the newborn’s demise. To date, the Foundation has given 268 newborns a chance to grow up in a loving, caring family environment affording them the opportunity of realizing their dreams.

All proceeds from the gala will go towards providing assistance to distressed pregnant women. Some of the resources the Foundation offers these women include counseling, parenting skills, health related issues, adoption and confidentially placing a newborn at a safe haven location. A confidential statewide 24/7 toll-free, multilingual referral helpline is ready to assist pregnant women from all walks of life in their moment of crisis. The A Safe Haven for Newborns program is available in all 67 Florida counties and has been recognized nationally as the prototype for setting the standard for affiliated programs in Kansas, Missouri and the country of Panama.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Visit our webpage at www.asafehavenfornewborns.com to see how you can become part of this celebration of life event through sponsorships, program ads, tickets and silent auction items.