Here’s some hot options for family and friends to enjoy Independence Day 2017

Looking for something to do with family and friends on the Fourth of July? Here are a couple of events in the area on Tuesday, July 4. The Village of Palmetto Bay has a big event each year, complete with food, live music, and, of course fireworks (6-9 pm).

Or, perhaps you want to head out to visit Peacock Park in Coconut Grove for their annual free event (6-9 pm) – music, games, and fireworks, too. Also, pets are welcome to this event (just make sure that Spot isn’t going to be scared of the BOOMS or eat your neighbor’s BBQ.)

Speaking of dogs, CocoWalk is on the hunt for the next hot dog eating champion. Join in for the 9th Annual Hot Dog Eating Contest at CocoWalk on July 4 at 6 pm. Sponsored by Cinepolis Movie Theater 200 hot dogs will be available to eat – competitors have 10 minutes to chow down on as many as possible. Each competitor receives a limited-edition T-shirt. And, the Hot Dog Eating Champion will be crowned on stage earning up to $300 in prizes. The runner-up will take home $150 in prizes.

Or you can party like it’s 1891 and celebrate the Fourth like a Commodore – Ralph Middleton Munroe, that is – as The Barnacle Society hosts its good ole-fashioned afternoon picnic on Independence Day, July 4 (11 am – 4 pm). Enjoy traditional lawn and table games along with kid’s crafts, while enjoying the music of Ken & Summer Gill and eating hamburgers, veggie burgers, and hot dogs grilled to order. Park entry is $5 for adults and $3 for kids ages 6-12. Tours of the historic house are available for an additional $3 for adults and $1 for kids. Children under 6 are free. The Barnacle Historic State Park is located at 3485 Main Highway in Coconut Grove, FL 33133. For information, call 305-442-6866.

And, for something a little different, grab your kayak or paddleboard and head out to the Virginia Key Outdoor Center in Miami (6:30-11:30 pm). Your ticket includes dinner. Prices range from $25-$75, depending on whether you have your own gear, etc. Visit the Virginia Key Outdoor Center’s Eventbrite page for info.

There are so many wonderful ways to celebrate our national day of independence, just remember to please be safe — you might consider these Fourth of July tips, outlined by Pinecrest resident James Field to help ensure you have a pleasant holiday.