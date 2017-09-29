A Safe Haven for Newborns launches campaign

A Safe Haven for Newborns, a not-for-profit statewide organization, today announced the launch of a public awareness outdoor advertising campaign to help eliminate infant abandonment. As a major component of the campaign, A Safe Haven for Newborns will unveil billboards in numerous counties throughout Florida with support from the Florida Department of Health and the Florida Outdoor Advertising Association (FOAA).

“A Safe Haven for Newborns not only helps save the lives of abandoned newborns, but we also help create a brighter future for the expectant mothers who had no one to turn to during a time of uncertainty and fear,” said Nick Silverio, founder of A Safe Haven for Newborns. “Every child that is saved and every mother who receives our help make our efforts worthwhile.”

The campaign aims to increase awareness of A Safe Haven for Newborns’ mission to assist women in crisis pregnancies and combat infant abandonment through education, prevention and community involvement. The organization’s 24/7 statewide multilingual referral helpline is a lifeline that provides confidential assistance to pregnant women making decisions in parenting, health, adoption or placing their newborn at a Safe Haven location.

“The Florida Outdoor Advertising Association understands the power advertising has, which is why we are proud to partner with A Safe Haven for Newborns and support their commitment to the wellbeing of mothers and newborns,” said Charlotte Brand Audie, president and CEO of the FOAA. “We hope our contributions will encourage those in need to take advantage of the invaluable resources and assistance that this organization has to offer.”

About the Florida Safe Haven Law

Under the Florida Safe Haven Law a mother, father or guardian may leave an unharmed newborn, approximately seven days old or less with a staff member at a hospital, or 24/7 staffed fire rescue or emergency medical service station anonymously and without fear of prosecution. A participating private adoption agency will arrange placement of the newborn with a waiting family. All of these locations in Florida, in addition to American Medical Response ambulances, display A Safe Haven for Newborn signage or decal.

As a result of A Safe Haven for Newborns’ efforts, more than 5,000 women have received help in their time of need and 266 newborns have been given a safe and promising future with their “forever family.”

About A Safe Haven for Newborns

A Safe Haven for Newborns was established in 2000 by The Gloria M. Silverio Foundation, a 501(3)c not-for-profit statewide organization. They are recognized as the prototype organization nationwide in addressing this issue. A Safe Haven for Newborns speaks up for these innocent precious newborns and focuses on reaching pregnant women before they reach the crisis stage. Public education and awareness is saving lives. Soon they will launch an App that will allow students to earn their community service hours with A Safe Haven for Newborns from anywhere in the state. For information visit www.asafehavenfornewborns.com.