ADONEL CONCRETE NAMES NEW PRESIDENT

Adonel Concrete, South Florida’s largest privately-owned concrete company, has announced that Bob Cardonne has joined the company as president. The announcement was made by Luis Garcia, Chairman and CEO.

Cardonne will be responsible for managing the daily operations of both Adonel Concrete and Adonel Block.

“I am thrilled to welcome Bob to our organization,” said Garcia. “He has held numerous leadership positions within Florida’s major concrete, aggregate, block and cement companies and brings over 30 years of experience to our companies. His intimate knowledge of our industry and the market will contribute to our continued expansion.”

Cardonne has been extremely active in industry-related organizations having served as a Past Chairman of the Florida Concrete & Products Association (FC&PA), and as a member of the Builders Association of South Florida, Latin Builders Association, Dade County Limestone Association and Associated Contractors of South Florida.

Founded in 1984 by Luis Garcia, Adonel Concrete maintains 15 concrete plants, two block plants and a distribution center. The company serves customers in Monroe, Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, St. Lucie, Martin and Indian River counties. In 2010, Adonel expanded its operations to Haiti where it now operates three plants. It has more than 300 employees and a fleet of 180 trucks.