Advice for homeowners before they sell their property

As we are getting prepared to enter the busy period of the 1st quarter 2018, I would like to give some professional advice to help Homeowners before they decide to place their property on the market.

Over the years as a full-time real estate agent, I have prepared a list of recommendations and tips that I am happy to share with readers.

Once on the market, the property must always be ready for a showing. The first impression is often the only impression you will ever get to make! In fact, it often takes only a few seconds for a potential buyer to decide if they are going to place an offer on a property after the first visit. To make sure that impression is positive I always take steps to prepare and advise my clients to listen to the following recommendations:

For the outside areas:

Painting the outside façades are always a plus as it makes the house look new. Sometimes only pressure cleaning the façade and roof is sufficient.

Make sure the front entrance looks inviting. A new mat and a freshly painted front door giving a nice contrasting accent are important. Also, check the condition of the doorknob and hinges and change them if necessary.

The landscaping is also on the to-do list. The lawn needs to be mowed, and potted plants at main entrance door are a plus when placed symmetrically from each other. Fresh grass and new plants should also be on the list. Tree trimming is highly recommended.

Make sure to check all the fences and the gate in case they need repairs or paint.

Pay attention to the driveway and rejuvenate it by resurfacing or painting it. The condition of the driveway says a lot about how well the home’s exterior is cared for.

All the windows must be cleaned inside and outside.

For the interior areas:

Air fresheners are increasingly popular in homes and condominiums. There are a variety of professional companies that provide air freshening systems that can be placed easily under your air handler, spraying timed bursts of attractive scents.

Minimize clutter by getting rid of items that are not necessary to have in your living space. The typical buyer appreciates minimal amounts of furniture and accessories, and no space shows like an open space.

Staging is a good idea, however, depending upon the size of the home it can be costly. It is possible to work with existing furniture and rearrange them in some case. If the home has no furniture, I suggest to partially furnish it.

Removing personal pictures from every room make it more comfortable for a potential buyer to imagine themselves living in the home.

A new, fresh coat of neutral paint throughout the house will make potential buyers feel like the amount of work needed is less. Neutral colors also open up spaces, whereas bold colors can make the space feel cramped.

Check and replace lightbulbs. As the saying goes, “bright rooms are happy rooms!”

Cleaning and painting the closets is important as well as clearing all kitchen and bathrooms counters.

If your home has carpets in some areas it is imperative they are cleaned and stain free. If baseboards are damaged replace them or repaint them. Check faucets and take care of any leaks.

Organize kids’ room, which is easier said than done, I know!

Fresh flowers in the dining room and kitchen always create a welcoming environment.

A quick and easy fix for kitchen cabinets is to change the pulls and handles. This will give a new appearance while keeping your costs down.

Always keep the stove and oven clean and remove any and all refrigerator magnets.

Make sure to have your air conditioning vents cleaned.

Of course, the best thing to do is get a full home inspection prior to placing the property on the market and make whatever repairs you are able to. This will eliminate any unpleasant findings on future inspection reports and avoid any unexpected price negotiations on the buyer.

The main goal is to present the home in such a way that it looks as clean and open as possible. Boosting the curb appeal will also enhance the exterior presence of the property.

About the strategy:

Hire a professional agent, one you trust and feel comfortable with.

Your agent needs to demonstrate their knowledge about the current market conditions concerning the area, including the competition and market trends.

Pricing it right from the beginning is paramount. Price is what will bring the largest amount of potential buyers and limit considerably the time a property sits on the market.

In a very strong and competitive market, it often pays to price just slightly under the market average to create a bidding war and boost the final selling price.

Finally, it is all about the presentation, which includes best photography and videos that will be sent to the best websites and social media platforms. Your agent should provide you with a marketing plan tailored to the specific marketing needs of your property.

Selling a property is a multi-step process and you want to make sure you put forth the best possible version of your home when you go on the market!

Nicolas Boucher brings more than 20 years of experience as well as a global and local approach to real estate. Nicolas is aligned with EWM Realty International, a Berkshire Hathaway Affiliate and South Florida’s premier brokerage. EWM is a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World and Luxury Portfolio International, the world’s largest broker-to-broker network, and is the exclusive affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate in Miami. His achievements in sales rank him among the Chairman’s Club at EWM, one of the company’s most distinguished honors. Nicolas has unparalleled knowledge of the real estate market and offers buyers and sellers meaningful and simple explanations of complex market trends. He specializes in Pinecrest real estate and is well-respected for his on-point pricing strategies; helping his customers approach the market as effectively as possible to minimize market time and maximize the experience.

Contact Nicolas at 305-788-8035 or boucher.n@ewm.com.

www.thepinecrestagent.com.